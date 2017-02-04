How Home Value Compares to Income in the US

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

I recently created a visualization on how home value compares to income in each US county. That visualization was a scatter plot that showed how the two increased almost evenly. I decided to take this data and map it so i could see the geographic trends. The visualization above shows this relationship and is color coordinated by the number of years worth of median income it would take to equal the median value of homes in that area.

To create this data visualization I gathered data from the American Community Survey. I used the 2011-2015 ACS 5 years estimates from Table B25064, B25077, and B25071 on American FactFinder. I then manipulated the data in excel and used Tableau to visualize the data. If you are interested in the data used for this visualization you can find it here. It is the same set that I used for “How Income Compares to Rent in Each US County”.

