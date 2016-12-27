Trending
Overflow Data
What States Grew (and Shrank) the Most in 2016?

By on Demographic Data, State Level Analysis

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

The data used in this visualization is compiled by the US Census Bureau which provides population estimates yearly. I used the 2016 population estimate release.This information can be found at factfinder.census.gov under Table PEPANNRES. I used Excel to clean the data and Tableau to create the visualization.

