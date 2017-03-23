The Population of Every U.S. County

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

Being inspired by a recent data visualization by u/datashown on r/dataisbeautiful and the release of the county level population estimates by the Census Bureau I decided to create this graphic. It uses the July 2016 Population Estimates and Tableau to show the population size of each U.S. county. The can be found at American Fact Finder under Table PEPANNRES.

The visualization allows you to lookup the population size of the county and what percentage of the entire U.S. population lives in that area. You can also highlight counties and states by entering their name into the highlight fields.

