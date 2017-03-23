The Population of Every U.S. County – Gallery





Data Notes

Being inspired by a recent data visualization by u/datashown on r/dataisbeautiful and the release of the county level population estimates by the Census Bureau I decided to create this graphic. It uses the July 2016 Population Estimates and Tableau to show the population size of each U.S. county. The can be found at American Fact Finder under Table PEPANNRES.

