What states have the longest commute times?

Visualization
Data Notes
The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 1 year estimate for the mean commute time in each state. The API Call for this is DP03_0025E. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.
