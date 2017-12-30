What states have the longest commute times?

Visualization

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 1 year estimate for the mean commute time in each state. The API Call for this is DP03_0025E. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.



