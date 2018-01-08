Trending
Overflow Data
You are at:»»»»What is the average commute time in each U.S. county?

What is the average commute time in each U.S. county?

0
By on County Level Analysis, Demographic Data, Demographic Traits, Employment

Visualization



Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 5 year estimate for the mean commute time in each county. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

I have included the API code I used to pull the data below. Mean travel time to work (minutes) is represented by DP03_0025E. You will need a free API key to access the data. You can find out more at the Census Bureau’s Developer Page.

https://api.census.gov/data/2016/acs/acs5/profile?get=NAME,DP03_0025E&for=county:*&key=

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply