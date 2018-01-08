What is the average commute time in each U.S. county?

Visualization
Data Notes
The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 5 year estimate for the mean commute time in each county. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.
I have included the API code I used to pull the data below. Mean travel time to work (minutes) is represented by DP03_0025E. You will need a free API key to access the data. You can find out more at the Census Bureau’s Developer Page.
https://api.census.gov/data/2016/acs/acs5/profile?get=NAME,DP03_0025E&for=county:*&key=
