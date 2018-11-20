Are Commute Times Increasing in the United State?

Introduction

In 2008, the average commute in the United States lasted approximately twenty five and a half minutes. It has been reported that in 2017, the average commute was almost twenty seven minutes long. This visualization breaks that information down to the state level to show how the long the average journey to work takes in each state.

Visualization

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from 1-year estimates published by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey between 2008 and 2017. It shows the mean travel time to work in each state for all workers, except those who work from home. In most states, there seems to be an increases in the travel time to work over the last 10 years.

I used R to pull the ACS estimates together and Tableau to create the visualization.

