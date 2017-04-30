How Often do Americans go to Church?

Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization, click here for the static version.

Data Notes

The GSS publishes a vast array of data. I decided I wanted to create a visualization that shows how often Americans go to church. I decided to make it a little more interesting by adding a filter that lets you see the results by how confident the respondent was that God exists. I used the GSS Explorer website to download the data they have on the subject. Once I had the data, I used Tableau to create the visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.