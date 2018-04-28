What characters in “The Office” have the most lines in each season?

Visualization

Data Notes

I am a big fan of “The Office” so when I saw r/dataisbeautiful was using data from “The Office” for the “Dataviz Battle of the Month” I knew I needed to create an entry. This visualization tracks what 10 character had the most lines when you look at each season. You can see approximately how many lines they had in each episode by hovering over the face in each season. For those fans of the show, I think it helps to give an overview of the history of the show. Hopefully you can quickly notice some of the ways the show changed over the years from the data.

To create this visualization, I used the provided data for the contest. I utilized gimp to make the icons of the character’s faces and Tableau to create the visualization.

