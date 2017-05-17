Congressional District Educational Attainment Explorer

Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization on mobile, please try rotating your display or click here for some static screenshots.

Data Notes

Earlier this week, I created a visualization showing how many people had a bachelor’s degree in each congressional district. It seemed like a fair amount of people wrote it off as showing that Democrats are more educated then Republicans. Since this wasn’t the point of my visualization and since it only shows part of the picture I decided to expand it to show different levels of educational attainment.

For this visualization, I used Tableau to create a represent data from the 2015 American Community Survey that shows what congressional districts have a higher educational attainment based on 4 different metrics.

These metrics are:

Less than a High School Diploma or GED

High School Diploma/GED or Higher

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher

Graduate or Professional Degree

