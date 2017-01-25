When People Move Out of State, What States Do They Move To?

Introduction

I wanted to make a data visualization that showed where people move when they leave a state. The tool below, lets you choose the state you would like to see data for within the box below. The graphic then adjusts to show where people moved both on the flow chart and the map. You can then find our more about how many people moved to that state while hovering over that state.

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, please try rotating your screen view or you can find a static version of the visualization here.

Data Notes

The data used in this visualization is compiled by the US Census Bureau which produces the American Community Survey. I used data I found on the Census Bureau’s website. I then utilized Excel to clean the data and Tableau to create the visualization.