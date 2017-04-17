The Percentage of the Population that is Divorced in Each U.S. County – Gallery

Visualization

Data Notes

I wanted to take a look at marital status in the US at a fairly local level, so I used 2011-2015 ACS 5 Year data from the U.S. Census Bureau to create this visualization. I downloaded the data from American Factfinder. It was located in table DP02 under Marital Status. I edited out the rows I needed in Excel and then created the visualization in Tableau.

It is worth pointing out that these figures include only people that have the current marital status of “Divorced”. Someone that was divorced and remarried or someone that was divorced, remarried, and then widowed would not be captured in these totals.

