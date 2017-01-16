The Male to Female Ratio of America by Age Range – Gallery

Visualization

Data Notes

Last week, I was inspired by Reddit user, u/iturki27’s post of the “Worldwide Human Sex Ratio” to create a map that showed the gender ratio of the states and counties in the Continental U.S. While I was making that I realized that there are some major differences in the data if you control for age range. That is when I decided to make this graphic which shows the differences.

I used American Community Survey data which is compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau for my dataset. I gathered the 2011-2015 estimates from Table B01001 which can be found at American FactFinder. I then used Tableau to create the visualization.

