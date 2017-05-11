How long was each FBI directors’ tenure? – Gallery

Visualization
Data Notes
After James Comey’s firing on Tuesday, I wanted to see when and for how long each FBI director served in that capacity. This data visualization uses Tableau and data from Wikipedia to show the tenure of each FBI director.
