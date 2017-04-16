Trending
Overflow Data
You are at:»»How are Public Attitudes About Premarital Sex Changing? – Gallery

How are Public Attitudes About Premarital Sex Changing? – Gallery

0
By on Gallery

Visualization

Collapsed View

How are Public Attitudes About Premarital Sex Changing - Collapesed

Detailed View

How are Public Attitudes About Premarital Sex Changing - Detailed

Data Notes

I was recently looking at some of the data collected in the GSS and came across their question on attitudes towards premarital sex. I was interested in how Americans’ feelings about this have change over time so I used the GSS Explorer website to download the data they have on the subject. Once I had the data, I used Tableau to create the visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply