How are feelings about the legalization of marijuana changing in the US? – Gallery

Visualization

Data Notes

I was recently looking at some of the data collected in the GSS and came across their question on attitudes towards legalization of marijuana. I was interested in how Americans’ feelings about marijuana have changed over time so I used the GSS Explorer website to download the data they have on the subject. Once I had the data, I used Tableau to create the visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

How are feelings about the legalization of marijuana changing in the US? #dataviz https://t.co/kk496Etvwa pic.twitter.com/4HvHXfKQYy — Overflow Data (@overflow_data) April 24, 2017



