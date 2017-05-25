Do Americans Think The Nation is Spending Enough on Space Exploration? – Gallery

Visualization
Data Notes
With the president’s bugdet coming out this week, I wanted to find out more about what Americans thought about national spending. I found data at https://gssdataexplorer.norc.org that looks at a number of topics, but one that stood out to me was spending on space exploration. The question and the response categories are included below. If you are interested in more info about the General Social Survey you can find it at http://gss.norc.org/About-The-GSS
If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Do Americans Think The Nation is Spending Enough on Space Exploration? #dataviz https://t.co/U2ih71Y2kN pic.twitter.com/c9ykXBwNcy
— Overflow Data (@overflow_data) May 25, 2017