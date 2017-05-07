Do Americans Consider Themselves to be Religious? – Gallery

Visualization

Data Notes

The data from this visualization comes from the General Social Survey (GSS). The survey is an interviewer based survey that is conducted biannually by NORC at the University of Chicago. If you would like to learn more about NORC and the GSS you can find their webpage at http://gss.norc.org/.

I was able to gather the data from GSS Data Explorer, which allows you to access all the data gathered by the GSS since 1972. This question is variable, “relpersn” which was gathered in 1998 and then from 2006 – 2016. More information about that variable can be found here.

Once the data was gathered I used Tableau to visualize it. I used the WTSSALL variable to weight the data. I excluded the data from 1998 because I thought it was too far removed from the rest of the time series. If you have any questions, comment or tweet at us using the links below.

