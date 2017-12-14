What state has the most homes worth more than a million dollars?

Visualization

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data is available at https://factfinder.census.gov/. I used the 2016 1 year percentage estimate found on table DP04 for owner-occupied units worth more than $1,000,000 or more. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

