What state has the most homes worth more than a million dollars?

Visualization
Data Notes
The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data is available at https://factfinder.census.gov/. I used the 2016 1 year percentage estimate found on table DP04 for owner-occupied units worth more than $1,000,000 or more. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.
