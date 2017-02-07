Visualization
Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.
Data Notes
Getting married, when you get married, and your circumstances when you get married are all a big deal to almost everyone I know. Because of that, I wanted to create a data visualizations that shows when people get married and a little bit about what is going on in their life.
To do this I gathered data published by the American Community Survey, a product of the US Census Bureau. I used the 2015 One Year Estimates Public Use Microdata Sample to create this visualization. The data can be found on the ACS Website.
Once I had the data, I utilized Tableau to visualize the data. I then added filters for sex, region, and educational attainment so people could personalize the visualization to match their circumstance.
If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook or sign up for our email list.
When will more than half the people your age be married? #dataviz https://t.co/NkI5QzmnyT pic.twitter.com/uRvWDc0pzF
— Overflow Data (@overflow_data) February 7, 2017