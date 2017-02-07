When will more than half the people your age be married?

Visualization

Data Notes

Getting married, when you get married, and your circumstances when you get married are all a big deal to almost everyone I know. Because of that, I wanted to create a data visualizations that shows when people get married and a little bit about what is going on in their life.

To do this I gathered data published by the American Community Survey, a product of the US Census Bureau. I used the 2015 One Year Estimates Public Use Microdata Sample to create this visualization. The data can be found on the ACS Website.

Once I had the data, I utilized Tableau to visualize the data. I then added filters for sex, region, and educational attainment so people could personalize the visualization to match their circumstance.

