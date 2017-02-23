What States Have the Most Federal Workers Living There?

Introduction

According to the American Community Survey, 3,682,264 workers or 2.4% of Americans, are employed by the federal government. Like any demographic trait though the results can vary a great deal by region and state. The visualization below shows what states have the highest proportion of the population that are federal workers.

Visualization

Loading…

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

The data used in this visualization is compiled by the US Census Bureau which produces the American Community Survey. I used the 2015,One Year Estimates from Table S2408, which can be found at American FactFinder. I used Excel to clean the data and Tableau to create the visualization. It is worth pointing out that the graphic shows where the workers live and not where they work.

