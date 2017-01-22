Trending
What States Have the Largest Families?

By on Demographic Data, Demographic Traits, Housing Data, State Level Analysis

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, please try rotating your screen view or you can find a static version of the visualization here.

Data Notes

The data used in this visualization is compiled by the US Census Bureau which produces the American Community Survey. I used the 2015 one year estimates from table S1101 from American Fact Finder. I used Excel to clean the data and Tableau to create the visualization.

