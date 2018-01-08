What percentage of households are rented in each U.S. county?

Visualization
Data Notes
The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 5 year estimate for the percentage of occupied households in each county that are rented. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.
I have included the API code I used to pull the data below. The percentage of rented households is represented by DP04_0047PE. You will need a free API key to access the data. You can find out more at the Census Bureau’s Developer Page.
https://api.census.gov/data/2016/acs/acs5/profile?get=NAME,DP04_0047PE&for=county:*&key=
