Population Change in Each U.S. County From 2015 to 2016

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released population estimates for July of 2016. We decided to take a look at how the population has changed since 2015. The visualization below utalizes Excel and Tableau to show the percentage population change for each U.S. County.

