Visualization
Data Notes
The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data is available at https://factfinder.census.gov/. I used the 2016 1 year estimate for median rent found on table DP04. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.
If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
What's the average rent in each state? #dataviz https://t.co/S5K8x1cX8i pic.twitter.com/VdEbDH7i2T
— Overflow Data (@overflow_data) December 15, 2017