What’s the average rent in each state?

Visualization



Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data is available at https://factfinder.census.gov/. I used the 2016 1 year estimate for median rent found on table DP04. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

