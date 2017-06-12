What is the Average Rent in Each State?

Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization, click here for a static image.

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data is available at https://factfinder.census.gov/. I used the 2015 1 year estimate for median gross rent. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

