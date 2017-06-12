Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization, click here for a static image.

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data is available at https://factfinder.census.gov/. I used the 2015 1 year estimate for median home value. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

What is the Average Home Worth in Each State? https://t.co/91BOGMr8RE pic.twitter.com/z9CKv1FI8h — Overflow Data (@overflow_data) June 12, 2017



