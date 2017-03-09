How Many Hours Do Men and Women Usually Work Each Week?

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.
Data Notes
I wanted to create a visualization that showed how the hours that men work each week compares to the number of hours that woman work. To do this I used data published by the American Community Survey, a product of the US Census Bureau. I utilized the 2015 One Year Estimates Public Use Microdata Sample to create this visualization. The data can be found on the ACS Website. Once I had the data, I used Tableau to visualize the data. I grouped the “Usual hours worked per week past 12 months” variable into the groups I wanted, formatted it, and published the visualization on Tableau Public.
