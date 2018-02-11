How does marital status in the U.S. change with age?

Visualization

Data Notes

Last year, I created a graphic showing the marital status of Americans by age using data published by the American Community Survey. Since then, new data has been published for the Census Bureau so I updated my initial visualization.

I used the 2016 One Year Estimates Public Use Microdata Sample to create this visualization. The data can be found on the ACS Website. I then utilized Tableau to visualize the data. If you are interested in more data like this be sure to check out my “How American’s Differ by Age” dataviz.

