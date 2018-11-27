How Does Fertility Status Differ by Age in the United States?

Visualization

Data Notes

I used the 2017 One Year Estimates Public Use Microdata Sample to create this visualization. The data can be found on the ACS Website. I then utilized Tableau to visualize the data. If you are interested in more data like this be sure to check out my “How American’s Differ by Age” Data Visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.