What Position Has Won the Most Super Bowl MVPs?

Visualization

Data Notes

Most people know that QBs usually win MVP. I wanted to look at how big of a difference there really was. To create this visualization, I gathered some information about each MVP for each Super Bowl from Wikipedia. I used Excel to enter the data and Tableau to create the visualization.

You will probably notice that even though Super Bowl LI wasn’t been played yet, there are 51 MVPs. That is because in Super Bowl XII both Randy White and Harvey Martin were named co-MVPs.