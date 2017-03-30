How the Congress Voted on the Repeal of FCC Internet Protections

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

We wanted to create a visualization showing how members of Congress voted on the recent bill that repeals FCC Internet privacy protections. To do that we took roll call vote data from Congress.gov. This was entered into Excel and Tableau was used to create the visualization. If you want to let a certain representative know about how you feel about this vote, you can find their contact information at Congess.gov

