How Many People in the U.S. Watch the Super Bowl Each Year?

Visualization
Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, please try rotating your screen view or you can find a static version of the visualization here.
Data Notes
With the NFL ratings slump this year I wanted to look at if viewership of the Super Bowl has ever gone down. To create this visualization, I gathered information about U.S. Super Bowl viewership for each Super Bowl from Wikipedia. I used Excel to enter the data and Tableau to create the visualization.
