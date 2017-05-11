Trending
Overflow Data
You are at:»»»How long was each FBI directors’ tenure?

How long was each FBI directors’ tenure?

0
By on Politics, Special Projects

Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization, click here for a static image.

Data Notes

After James Comey’s firing on Tuesday, I wanted to see when and for how long each FBI director served in that capacity. This data visualization uses Tableau and data from Wikipedia to show the tenure of each FBI director.

If you want to keep up with our surveys and data analysis, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply