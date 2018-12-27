How has Confidence in Congress Changed Over The Last 40 Years?

Visualization
Data Notes
The General Social Survey has been publishing a vast array of data since the 1970s. Recently, I decided I wanted to use some of that data to create a visualization that shows how confidence in U.S. institutions differs by political party preference. I decided to take a historical look at how confidence in the U.S. Congress has changed over time.
I used the GSS Explorer website to download the data they have on the subject. Once I had the data, I used Tableau to create the visualization.
