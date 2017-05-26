How do other NBA greats compare to LeBron in career playoff points?

Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization, click here for a static image.

https://public.tableau.com/shared/4Q8NWFJTZ?:display_count=yes

Data Notes

Lebron James become the player with the most career playoff points last night so I wanted to make a visualization looking at how that total compares with other great players. Scrolling over the name of each player will highlight the line that represents that player. You can also get more information, by scrolling over the lines. I gathered all the data from www.basketball-reference.com This visualization was created with Tableau.

