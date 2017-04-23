How are American Opinions about the Bible Changing?

Visualization

If you are having issues with the interactive visualization, click here for the static version.

Data Notes

I was recently looking at some of the data collected in the GSS and came across their question on attitudes towards the bible. I was interested in how Americans’ feelings about the bible have changed over time so I used the GSS Explorer website to download the data they have on the subject. Once I had the data, I used Tableau to create the visualization.

