Trending
Overflow Data
You are at:»»»What State Has Hosted The Most Super Bowls?

What State Has Hosted The Most Super Bowls?

0
By on Football

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, please try rotating your screen view or you can find a static version of the visualization here.

Data Notes

To create this visualization, I gathered the stadium locations for each Super Bowl from Wikipedia. I used Excel to enter the data and Tableau to create the visualization.

If you want to keep up with our surveys or data analysis be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply