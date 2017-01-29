What State Has Hosted The Most Super Bowls?

Visualization
Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, please try rotating your screen view or you can find a static version of the visualization here.
Data Notes
To create this visualization, I gathered the stadium locations for each Super Bowl from Wikipedia. I used Excel to enter the data and Tableau to create the visualization.
If you want to keep up with our surveys or data analysis be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
What States have the Most People that are Foreign Born? #dataviz https://t.co/8LrWAeEV8y pic.twitter.com/DPV69Foh1w
— Overflow Data (@overflow_data) January 29, 2017