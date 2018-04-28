What characters in “The Office” have the most lines in each season? – Gallery

Visualization

Data Notes

I am a big fan of “The Office” so when I saw r/dataisbeautiful was using data from “The Office” for the “Dataviz Battle of the Month” I knew I needed to create an entry. This visualization tracks what 10 character had the most lines when you look at each season. For those that our fans of the show, I think it helps to give an overview of the history of the show.

To create this visualization, I used the provided data for the contest. I utilized gimp to make the icons of the character’s faces and Tableau to create the visualization.

