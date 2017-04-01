Why Do Americans Move?

Visualization

Mobile Users: If you are having issues using the interactive version of this visualization, you can find a static version of it here.

Data Notes

I have moved a lot and the reasons for moving are very interesting to me so I created this visualization to get a better idea of why people move. I got this data from a tabulation done by the U.S. Census Bureau using Current Population Survey data. Once I had the data in a usable form I used Tableau to create the visualization.

