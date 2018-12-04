What Percentage of the Population Lives in Rural Areas?

Visualization

Data Notes

In 2017, 18.9% of the people living in the U.S were living in a rural area. This data visualization explores how that differs by state. The data for this visualization comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey 1-year estimates. It uses the total population counts, broken out by geographic component.

I used R to pull the ACS estimates from the Census Bureau API and Tableau to create the visualization.

