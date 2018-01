What percentage of people don’t have health insurance in each U.S. county?

Visualization

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 5 year estimate for the percentage of people without health insurance in each county. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

I have included the API code I used to pull the data below. The percentage of people without health insurance is represented by DP03_0099PE. You will need a free API key to access the data. You can find out more at the Census Bureau’s Developer Page.

