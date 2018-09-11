Trending
How is the percentage of people without health insurance changing over time?

Visualization


Data Notes

The data for percentage of people without health insurance comes from estimates published by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey between 2009 and 2016. The designations for expansion status come from The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and are current as of July 27th, 2018. I used R to pull the ACS estimates together, Excel to edit the expansion data, and Tableau to create the visualization.

