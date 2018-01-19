How do people get to work in each state?

Visualization

Data Notes

The data for this visualization comes from the American Community Survey which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. I used the Census Bureau API to pull the 2016 5 year estimate for the commuting mode to work. Once I had gathered the data, I used Tableau to create this visualization.

I have included the API code I used to pull the data below. You will need a free API key to access the data. You can find out more at the Census Bureau’s Developer Page.

