How Does Marital Status Change the Fertility Rate?

Data Notes

Last week, I created a graphic showing the age at which woman gave birth according to the data published by the American Community Survey. I decided to create another visualization that shows how it differs by marital status. I did this using my initial visualization and splitting it into two groups, those that are currently married and another I classified as single which includes woman that are widowed, separated, divorced, and have never married.

I used the 2015 One Year Estimates Public Use Microdata Sample to create this visualization. The data can be found on the ACS Website. I then utilized Tableau to visualize the data. If you are interested in more data like this be sure to check out my “How American’s Differ by Age” Data Visualization.

